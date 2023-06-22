Presto! Rare Maurice Sendak picture story, 'Ten Little Rabbits,' will be published in 2024

This image released by HarperCollins Children's Books shows cover art for a rare Maurice Sendak picture story, "“Ten Little Rabbits," originally a pamphlet for a 1970 museum fundraiser, will be coming out in book form on Feb. 6. “Ten Little Rabbits” is a count-along picture book about a boy magician named Mino and his magic hat. Sendak conceived the pamphlet for the Philadelphia-based Rosenbach Museum, where he once served as honorary president. (HarperCollins Children's Books via AP)