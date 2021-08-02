Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings'-inspired series to bow in 2022

FILE - The Amazon DTW1 fulfillment center is shown in Romulus, Mich., on April 1, 2020. An Amazon series inspired by J.R.R. Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” novels will premiere in September 2022. The date was announced Monday as filming in New Zealand concluded for the as-yet untitled series, which Amazon said will relate the “fabled" Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)