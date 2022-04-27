Kardashians' key witness says he saw assault by Blac Chyna

FILE - Corey Gamble, left, and Kris Jenner appear at the WSJ. Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards in New York on Nov. 6, 2019. Gamble testified Wednesday in a lawsuit brought by Blac Chyna against Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner alleging they conspired to get her show, “Rob & Chyna,” canceled and ruin her reality TV career. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)