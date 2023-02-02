Hasty Pudding to fete Bob Odenkirk as its Man of the Year

FILE - Bob Odenkirk accepts the award for best actor in a drama series for "Better Call Saul" at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 15, 2023. Odenkirk will be feted Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, as 2023 Man of the Year by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)