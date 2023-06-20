Dr. Dre to receive first Hip-Hop Icon Award from music industry group ASCAP

FILE - Dr. Dre performs during the halftime show during the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. Dr. Dre will need to make room in his trophy case for another prestigious award. The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers said on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, that Dr. Dre will receive the first-ever ASCAP Hip-Hop Icon Award. He’ll be honored at the organization’s Rhythm & Soul Music Awards on Thursday, June 22, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano, File)