Cosby asks Supreme Court not to revive sexual assault case

FILE - Bill Cosby arrives for a sentencing hearing following his sexual assault conviction at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown Pa., on Sept. 25, 2018. A lawyer for Cosby asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, to reject a bid by prosecutors to revive his criminal sex assault case. The 84-year-old actor and comedian has been free since June 2021, when a Pennsylvania appeals court overturned his conviction and released him from prison after nearly three years. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)