Holiday advice for home bartenders, plus 4 festive cocktails

This image shows a Truffle Sazerac cocktail. Looking to create a bit of winter luxury when tending bar at home this holiday season? London's top cocktail-makers have some tips. Salvatore Calabrese of the cocktail bar Velvet says to start with the right glassware. He says that if the glass looks elegant, the atmosphere is already festive. Then think about the ice, which he says is like heat for cooking. You want the drink to dilute just right, so you don't want cracked or crushed ice. Other experts suggest decorating the glasses and coming up with some beautiful and tasty garnishes. Consider a garnish platter that lets guests choose which ones they want. (AP Photo/Louise Dixon)