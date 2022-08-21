U.K. broadcaster to air satirical musical on Prince Andrew

FILE - Britain's Prince Andrew speaks during a television interview at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, April 11, 2021. Prince Andrew will be the subject of a satirical TV musical in the latest season of shows from U.K. broadcaster Channel 4. His infamous BBC Newsnight interview in 2019 about his ties with the late sex-offender Jeffry Epstein will be “reimagined” as part of the program. (Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP, File)