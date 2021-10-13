Adele says her new album, '30,' is being released Nov. 19

FILE - Adele poses in the press room with the awards for album of the year for "25", song of the year for "Hello", record of the year for "Hello", best pop solo performance for "Hello", and best pop vocal album for "25" at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017. Adele announced on Instagram that her “30” album will come out November 19. A new single, ‘Easy on Me,’ is being released on Friday.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)