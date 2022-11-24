P.E.I.'s long-running 'Anne of Green Gables — The Musical' no longer an annual event

Actor Katie Kerr (Anne) runs through the opening scene of Anne of Green Gables The Musical at the Confederation Centre of the Arts in Charlottetown, P.E.I., Monday, June 30, 2014. The Musical" will not be staged next year during the Charlottetown Festival but the long-running production will return in 2024 for the 150th birthday of Lucy Maud Montgomery, author of the famous book upon which the musical is based. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Rochford