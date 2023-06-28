Muti ends 13 seasons with Chicago Symphony Orchestra with praise and honors - and Beethoven

Riccardo Muti, musical director of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, right, shakes hands with Concertmaster Robert Chen, after conducting the orchestra and chorus in Beethoven's "Missa Solemnis" in D Major, Op. 123, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Chicago. Sunday marked the last performance by Muti, 81, in Orchestra Hall during his 13 year tenure. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)