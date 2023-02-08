BSO plan to digitize John Williams concerts almost complete

FILE - Composer John Williams poses on the red carpet at the 2016 AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to John Williams at the Dolby Theatre on Thursday, June 9, 2016, in Los Angeles. Work to digitize a series of more than 200 Boston Pops radio broadcasts conducted by Williams from 1979 until 1991 is almost complete, the Boston Symphony Orchestra announced Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 on Williams' 91st birthday. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)