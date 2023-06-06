Prince Harry arrives at High Court for testimony in phone backing case

Prince Harry's lead lawyer David Sherborne arrives at the High Court in London, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Prince Harry is due at a London court to testify against a tabloid publisher he accuses of phone hacking and other unlawful snooping. Harry alleges that journalists at the Daily Mirror and its sister papers used unlawful techniques on an "industrial scale" to get scoops. Publisher Mirror Group Newspapers is contesting the claims. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)