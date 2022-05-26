Jon Batiste kicks off Grammy Museum's educational series

FILE - Jon Batiste arrives at the 64th annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. Batiste will kick off a series geared toward the Grammy Museum's public and educational programs in New York City next month. The museum announced Thursday, May 26 that Batiste will perform during a series titled “A New York Evening with Jon Batiste,” and will hit the stage on June 17 at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)