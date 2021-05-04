Elegant dancer, passionate educator Jacques d’Amboise dies

FILE - Jacques d'Amboise, principal dancer of the New York City ballet, demonstrates a jump to his young students backstage at New York's Lincoln Center on Oct. 30, 1965. D'Amboise, who grew up on the streets of upper Manhattan to become one of the world's premier classical dancers at New York City Ballet and spent the last four and a half decades providing free dance classes to city youth at his National Dance Institute, died Sunday, May 2, 2021. He was 86. His death was confirmed by Ellen Weinstein, director of the institute. (AP Photo, File)