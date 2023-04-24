'Dancing With the Stars' judge Len Goodman dies at 78

FILE - Len Goodman arrives at the premiere for 'Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End' in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, May 19, 2007. Len Goodman, an urbane long-serving judge on “Dancing with the Stars” and “Strictly Come Dancing,” has died, his agent said Monday, April 24, 2023. He was 78. A former dancer, Goodman was a judge on “Strictly Come Dancing” for 12 years from its launch on the BBC in 2004. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)