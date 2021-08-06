Hundreds of volunteers help crews tackling Turkey wildfires

Turkish volunteers rest as they fight wildfires in Turgut village, near tourist resort of Marmaris, Mugla, Turkey, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Hundreds of volunteers have joined efforts to contain blazes that have swept through forests in Turkey's southern and southwestern coasts, fueled by a summer heatwave, low humidity and strong winds. The fires, described as Turkey's worst in living memory, have so far killed eight people _ including a teenaged volunteer who was carrying drinking water and other refreshments to firefighters in Marmaris. (AP Photo/Emre Tazegul)