In unusual step, U2 reinterprets 40 of its best-known songs

FILE - Members of the Irish band U2, from left, Larry Mullen Jr., Bono, The Edge and Adam Clayton appear at the screening of "U2 3D," at the 60th International film festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 20, 2007. The band's latest release, “Songs Of Surrender,” is a collection of 40 re-recorded and reimagined songs from across the band’s catalog. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)