Dozens of playwrights, actors join 'Period Piece' monologues

This combination photo shows Jessica Hecht, from left, at the premiere of "The Sinner" Season 3 on Feb. 3, 2020, in Los Angeles, Shahadi Wright Joseph at the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards on Jan. 12, 2020, in Santa Monica, Calif. and Mandy Moore at the world premiere of "Midway" on Nov. 5, 2019, in Los Angeles. Hecht, Joseph, Moore and dozens of other actors are teaming up to talk about something rarely mentioned on stage: periods. "Period Piece" will consist of 36 monologues by 36 different playwrights performed over three different performances in April. (AP Photo)