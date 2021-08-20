Czech film festival to honor Michael Caine, Ethan Hawke

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 20, 2015 file photo, Michael Caine poses for photographers during a photo call for the film Youth, at the 68th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. The international film festival returns to the Czech spa of Karlovy Vary after two years due to a delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The 55th edition of the fest will honor English Oscar-winning English actor Michael Caine for his outstanding contribution to world cinema at its start on Friday, Aug, 20, 2021.(AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau, file)