WWE leaves virtual reality behind in 1st tour since 2020

FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2018, file photo, Paul "Triple H" Levesque participates in the "WWE Monday Night Raw: 25th Anniversary" panel during the NBCUniversal Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. With most American sports already settled in to their old routines, WWE is set to ditch its stopgap home in Florida and resume touring starting Friday night with "Smackdown" from Houston, a pay-per-view Sunday in Texas and a return Monday to Dallas for the flagship "Raw" taping. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)