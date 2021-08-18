Sandra Oh says Asian representation in her new series 'The Chair' 'means a lot'

Sandra Oh is shown in an episode of "The Chair" in this undated handout photo. Sandra Oh was hooked on her new Netflix dramedy series "The Chair" the second she saw the name of her character, Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim. The acclaimed Ottawa-raised actor plays the new English department chair at a prestigious university trying to raise its enrollment numbers, diversify its largely white, male staff base and change its systemic racism and sexism issues. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Netflix, Eliza Morse