Picture book by Sen. Raphael Warnock coming in November

This cover image released by Philomel shows "Put Your Shoes On & Get Ready" by Raphael G. Warnock. The Georgia senator will have a children’s book out this fall, a picture story based on his being one of 12 siblings. Philomel Books, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers, announced Thursday that Warnock’s “Put On Your Shoes and Get Ready!” will be published Nov. 15. (Philomel via AP)