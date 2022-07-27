Argentines yearn for Evita, 70 years after her death

Women line up at the cemetery to visit the tomb of Argentina's late first lady Maria Eva Duarte de Peron, better known as Evita, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Argentines commemorate the 70th anniversary of the death of their most famous first lady, who died of cancer on July 26, 1952 at the age of 33. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)