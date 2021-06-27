'Cops' creator John Langley dies during road race in Mexico

FILE - In this May 1, 2007, file photo, John Langley, creator of television's "Cops," gestures during an interview in New York. Langley has died during a road race in Mexico, a family spokeswoman said. Langley died in Baja, Mexico, of an apparent heart attack Saturday, June 26, 2021, during the Coast to Coast Ensenada-San Felipe 250 off-road race, family spokeswoman Pam Golum said. He was 78. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)