Madonna documentary coming to streaming Paramount+ this fall

FILE - Madonna appears at the 11th annual Billboard Women in Music honors in New York on Dec. 9, 2016. Streaming service Paramount+ has landed a documentary that offers a glimpse into the personal life of Madonna and her work on the road.The streaming arm of ViacomCBS said Thursday that “Madame X” will make its debut in the U.S., Latin America, Australia, Nordic countries and Canada beginning Oct. 8. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)