'Home Town' stars back Mississippi city's tourism tax effort

"Home Town" hosts Ben Napier and Erin Napier and Rep. Donnie Scoggin, R-Ellisville, right, talk about the ornate architecture of the Senate Chamber at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson, after the couple received a House resolution honoring their HGTV home remodeling show and their work at promoting tourism in their home town of Laurel and the state, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)