New version of 'The Wiz' will be led by Wayne Brady and Alan Mingo Jr. sharing the title role

FILE - Wayne Brady attends the Paramount 2022 Upfront party in New York on May 18, 2022. Brady and Alan Mingo Jr. will star as the Wiz in San Francisco from Jan. 16-Feb. 11 at the Golden Gate Theatre, and in Los Angeles from Feb. 13–March 3, before hitting Broadway in spring 2024. (Photo by Christopher Smith/Invision/AP, File)