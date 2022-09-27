Shakira to face trial for tax fraud in Spain

FILE - Shakira poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. A Spanish judge on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 approved a trial for Colombian pop singer Shakira on charges of tax fraud. Spanish prosecutors accused the entertainer in 2018 of failing to pay 14.5 million euros ($13.9) in taxes on income earned between 2012 and 2014. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole, file)