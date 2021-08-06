Lisa Loeb and fellow Brown University alumni musicalize 2020

FILE - Grammy Award-winner Lisa Loeb attends the Universal Music Group 2020 Grammy after party in Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2020. Loeb was inspired to capture the weirdness, wonder and horror of 2020 during a Brown University online reunion. She tapped dozens of her fellow alumni to create “Together Apart,” a collection of 10 mini-musicals that capture a year online. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File