Jimmie Johnson to make Indy 500 debut - for NBC Sports

In this image provided by IndyCar, seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson,left, speaks to four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Rick Mears before the first IndyCar practice session of the season, Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Ala. Johnson will be an IndyCar rookie this season and make his series debut in Sunday‚Äôs opener. Mears was his childhood hero. (Joe Skibinski/IndyCar via AP)