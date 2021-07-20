Chance the Rapper to bring secret concert to the big screen

FILE - Chance the Rapper performs on stage at the Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons on Jan. 25, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The Grammy winner is bringing a secret concert filmed four years ago to the big screen next month. Titled "Magnificent Coloring World," the film premieres Aug. 13, 2021, in select AMC Theatres. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)