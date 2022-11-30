Film and TV star Simu Liu to host Juno Awards for second straight year

Simu Liu poses for a photograph at the media wall after hosting the 2022 Juno Awards Broadcast at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto, Sunday, May 15, 2022. Organizers at the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences announced Wednesday that actor/author/social media phenom Simu Liu will take the reins of Canada's biggest night in music for the second year in a row. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin