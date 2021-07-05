'Superman,’ 'Lethal Weapon’ director Richard Donner dies

FILE - Richard Donner arrives at the American Film Institute's 41st Lifetime Achievement Gala on June 6, 2013, in Los Angeles. The filmmaker, who helped create the modern superhero blockbuster with 1978’s “Superman” and mastered the buddy comedy with the “Lethal Weapon” franchise, has died. He was 91. Lauren Shuler Donner, his wife and producing partner, told the Hollywood trade "Deadline" that Donner died Monday, July 5, 2021. (Photo by Katy Winn/Invision/AP, File)