Rapper Lil Nas X reported to be among among scooter-riding tourists stopped in Oslo tunnel

FILE - American Lil Nas X plays on the Orange Stage at the Roskilde Festival on June 29, 2023. Four Americans, reportedly including rapper Lil Nas X, were briefly stopped by police after they rode through an Oslo tunnel with three others on electric scooters, leading authorities to briefly close the tunnel. None were charged or detained. Police on Twitter wrote that the four had “the tourists had followed the GPS” and had entered the 1.8-kilometer (1.1 mile) downtown Oslo tunnel late Monday July 10, 2023. (Helle Arensbak/Ritzau Scanpix via AP, File)