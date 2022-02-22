Decades later, gay country pioneers Lavender Country return

Patrick Haggerty, second from right, the founder and lead singer of Lavender Country, poses for a photo, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at his home in Bremerton, Wash., with some of the musicians in his band, Jack Moriarity, left, LoLo Marie, second from left, and Bobby Inocente, right. Haggerty founded the band and recorded a country music album in 1973 that unabashedly explored LGBTQ themes, becoming a landmark that would nonetheless disappear for decades. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)