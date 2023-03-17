Posthumous album set from 'Gangsta’s Paradise' rapper Coolio

FILE - Coolio appears at the 2015 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on June 25, 2015. A single from rapper, who died on Sept. 28, 2022 at age 59, "TAG You It,’” dropped Friday featuring Too $hort and DJ Wino. The estate of rapper Coolio plans to release a studio album, “Long Live Coolio," later this year that the Grammy-winning hitmaker had been working on in the days before he died. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)