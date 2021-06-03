Bob Fosse's 'Dancin'' plans to glide back to Broadway

FILE - In this 1980 file photo, director/choreographer Bob Fosse appears during a news conference at the Cannes Film Festival, at Cannes, France. A new production of Fosse’s tribute to the art of dance — called “Dancin'” is aiming for a Broadway bow during the 2022-23 season, according to producer Joey Parnes and Nicole Fosse, the late choreographer’s daughter. (AP Photo/Jean-Jacques Levy, File)