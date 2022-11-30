UK royals traveling to Boston with eye on environment prize

FILE - Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London, on June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The Prince and Princess of Wales’s first overseas trip since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, which begins Wednesday, will show the world as much about what they are not as who they are. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File)