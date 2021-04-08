Netflix scores streaming rights to new top Sony films

This image released by Columbia Pictures shows Tom Holland in a scene from "Spider-Man: Homecoming." Netflix scored a multi-year deal that will make it the new streaming home to Sony Pictures’ top releases in the U.S. Beginning next year, Sony’s new films will stream domestically on Netflix after their theatrical runs. That includes movies in popular franchises like “Spider-Man,” “Venom” and “Jumanji.” (Chuck Zlotnick/Columbia Pictures-Sony via AP)