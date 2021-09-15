Kristen Stewart says 'Spencer' doesn't 'profess to know anything' about Diana

Kristen Stewart stars as Diana in "Spencer" in this undated handout photo. Kristen Stewart says she doesn't presume to possess special insight about the reality of the Princess of Wales after portraying her in the surreal royal drama "Spencer." Rather, Stewart says she sees the role of Diana as part of a body of art that seeks to bring people closer to the larger-than-life figure. Billed as "a fable from a true tragedy," "Spencer" conjures the private turmoil of the so-called "people's princess" as she endures a tense Christmas holiday with the Royal Family. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Toronto International Film Festival