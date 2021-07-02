Dogs on display: Museum fetes 200 years of cartoon canines

Anne Drozd, museum coordinator at Ohio State University's Billy Ireland Cartoon Library Museum, stands at the entrance to the library's new exhibit, "The Dog Show," on Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Drozd said the genesis for the exhibit came when the late Brad Anderson, the creator of Marmaduke, donated his collection in 2018, including 16,000 original Marmaduke cartoons from 1954 to 2010. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins)