Voters in Neuschwanstein area back world heritage status bid for Bavarian palaces

FILE - Castle Neuschwanstein, a 19th century creation by Bavaria's fairy tale king Ludwig II and world renowned tourist attraction, is pictured in Hohenschwangau near Fuessen, southern Germany, on May 9, 2011. Voters in the municipality where the castle is located have voted to approve a bid for UNESCO World Heritage status for the 19th century palaces built by King Ludwig II of Bavaria, some of which are among Germany's most popular tourist attractions. Voters gave their approval to the bid in a referendum on Sunday, June 18, 2023, German news agency dpa reported. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)