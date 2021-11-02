Sentencing set for New Orleans trumpeter in charity fraud

FILE - In this May 4, 2017 file photo, Irvin Mayfield performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans. Mayfield, the jazz trumpet player who became a symbol of New Orleans resilience after Hurricane Katrina, was scheduled to be sentenced in federal court Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, for steering charity money meant for public libraries to his personal use.(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)