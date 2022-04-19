Actor Ezra Miller arrested again on Hawaii's Big Island

FILE - Actor Ezra Miller poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald," at a central London cinema, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. The actor known for playing "The Flash" in "Justice League" films was arrested at a Hawaii karaoke bar and is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, April19, 2022, on charges of disorderly conduct, harassment and obstructing a highway. (Photo by Grant Pollard/Invision/AP,File)