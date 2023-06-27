Actor Julian Sands died while hiking on California mountain, authorities confirm

FILE - Actor Julian Sands poses for photographers at the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Sept. 3, 2019. Sands, who starred in several Oscar-nominated films in the late 1980s and 90s including “A Room With a View” and “Leaving Las Vegas,” was found dead on a Southern California mountain five months after he disappeared while hiking, authorities said Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP, File)