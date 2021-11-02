Spike as seen through his brother's lens, in a new book

This image taken by David Lee, brother of filmmaker Spike Lee, shows Spike Lee, left, with actors Topher Grace, center, and Adam Driver on the set of "BlacKkKlansman." A new photography book spanning Spike's career brings together images shot by David, from the making of "Do the Right Thing" to "Da 5 Bloods." It's an intimate look at the filmmaker, as seen through his brother's lens. (David Lee/Focus Features via AP)