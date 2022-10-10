Harris in late-night TV gig pushes voting, laments no emojis

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris smiles as she speaks at the National Urban League Annual Conference, on July 22, 2022, in Washington. Harris, who appeared early Tuesday, Oct. 11 on NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers” in a taped appearance, reflected on how her life has changed since she got the job — including a shortage of emojis — and to talk up the need to vote in the midterm elections. It was her first late-night network TV appearance since becoming vice president. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)