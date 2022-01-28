Argentine singer Verdaguer dies of COVID-19 complications

FILE - Argentine singer-songwriter Diego Verdaguer poses for a portrait in his home in Mexico City, June 19, 2019. Verdaguer, whose romantic hits such as “Corazón de papel,” “Yo te amo” and “Volveré” sold almost 50 million copies, has died of complications from COVID-19, his family said Friday Jan. 28, 2022. He was 70. (AP Photo/Berenice Bautista, File)