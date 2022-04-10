The Canadian Screen Awards celebrated the best in homegrown film, television and digital productions with a virtual presentation Sunday. A look at the winners:

Best film — "Scarborough"

Best drama series — "Transplant," CTV

Best comedy series — "Sort Of," CBC Gem

Best documentary film — "Kímmapiiyipitssini: The Meaning of Empathy"

Audience choice award — "Wynonna Earp," CTV Sci Fi Channel

Best film director — Shasha Nakhai, Rich Williamson, "Scarborough"

Best actor in a leading film role — Liam Diaz, "Scarborough"

Best actress in a leading film role — Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers, "Night Raiders"

Best actor, comedy — Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, "Kim's Convenience," CBC

Best actress, comedy — Jean Yoon, "Kim's Convenience," CBC

Best actress, drama series — Laurence Leboeuf, "Transplant," CTV

Best actor, drama series — Hamza Haq, "Transplant," CTV

Best host or presenter, factual or reality/competition — Brooke Lynn Hytes, Traci Melchor, Amanda Brugel, Brad Goreski, "Canada's Drag Race," Crave

